COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is expected to release the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state at 2 p.m. Monday.
The ODH announced Friday that cases for the next several days will be inflated due to a processing lag caused by the unprecedented number of cases reported. There was also a processing enhancement implemented Thursday, according to the ODH, that will expand Ohio’s capacity to process a higher volume of lab results.
Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 16 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,384,107
|+26,117
|Hospitalizations
|102,129
|+125
|ICU admissions
|12,276
|+10
|Deaths*
|30,922
|N/A
The 21-day case average is above 21,500.
The department reported 6,057 people started the vaccination process Sunday, bringing the total to 7,106,305, which is 60.79% of the state’s population. And 23,562 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients Sunday:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,153
|25.1%
|18.2%
|In ICU
|1,203
|27.29%
|16.99%
|On ventilator
|829
|16.51%
|61%
The White House announced the federal website to request free COVID-19 tests Wednesday. Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind advance practically ensures it won’t be the last version of the coronavirus. COVID vaccinations may temporarily lengthen a woman’s menstrual cycle, a new study reveals.