Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Monday.

As of Sunday, Aug. 30, a total of 122,262 (+922) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,128 (+2) deaths and 13,317 (+29) hospitalizations. There are presumed 101,944 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine says it’s not surprising we are seeing an increase in cases as students head back to school.

In the latest Public Health Advisory system, no central Ohio county is red.

DeWine said since the beginning of the pandemic, Ohio has worked to increase the state’s testing capacity.

“We’re not where we need to be… it’s a work in progress,” said DeWine.

He says the state needs to keep pushing for new ways to test for COVID-19.

DeWine said he will pause the assisted living facility testing ordered last week in order to make sure the tests are accurate and the collection process is working. Control testing has started with results coming early this week.

Regarding schools, DeWine says parents need to be able to call a school and alert them to a positive test. He says schools need to quickly report information to the Department of Health to make the information quickly available to the public.