Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Monday.

As of Sunday, Nov. 1, a total of 219,000 (+3,303) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,303 (+2) deaths and 19,220 (+88) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 170,259 recovered cases in the state.

Sunday marked the third time the state has reported more than 3,000 new daily cases. The record, 3,845 new cases, was reported Oct. 30, while the second-most cases, 3,590, was reported the day before on Oct. 29.

Governor Mike DeWine said he is calling on each Ohio county to put together a COVID defense team, made up of county commissioners, mayors, health commissioners, and leaders from hospitals, the business community and the religious community. He said he has been reaching out to various counties already.

He said the teams should assess their county’s situation, inventory assets, and focus on what steps are needed.

DeWine said 83 of Ohio’s 88 counties are now high-incidence for virus spread as determined by the CDC.

In the updated public health advisory map from the Department of Health, only two counties are at level 1, or yellow. In Central Ohio, Franklin, Madison, Union and Licking counties are at level 3, or red. Delaware, Fairfield and Pickaway counties are at level 2, or orange.

No counties in the state are at level 4, or purple, which is the highest level on the watch list. Last week, there were three counties on the watch list for level 4: Cuyahoga, Clark, and Hamilton. DeWine said cases and hospitalizations in those places are at a plateau, removing them from the list.