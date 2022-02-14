COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Monday. 

Numbers as of Sunday, Feb. 13 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,632,336+1,491
Hospitalizations110,544+33
ICU admissions13,008+5
Deaths*35,005N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is at 6,000. 

The department reported 1,784 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,197,041 which is 61.56% of the state’s population. And 4,591 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total2,1999.3%20.9%
In ICU43610.91%26.02%
On ventilator3266.63%68.95%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week.