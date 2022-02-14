COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Monday.
Numbers as of Sunday, Feb. 13 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,632,336
|+1,491
|Hospitalizations
|110,544
|+33
|ICU admissions
|13,008
|+5
|Deaths*
|35,005
|N/A
The 21-day case average is at 6,000.
The department reported 1,784 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,197,041 which is 61.56% of the state’s population. And 4,591 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|2,199
|9.3%
|20.9%
|In ICU
|436
|10.91%
|26.02%
|On ventilator
|326
|6.63%
|68.95%
Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week.