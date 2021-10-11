COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Oct. 11, the state is reporting a total of 1,4670,267 (+2,936) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 75,581 (+114) hospitalizations and 9,680 (+12) ICU admissions.

The Department of Health reported 329 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 22,819. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The number of cases reported Monday are the lowest in the last 21 days, and the 21-day case average is now below 5,700.

Last week, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff encouraged pregnant people to get the vaccine, saying that the majority in Ohio remain unvaccinated.

The Ohio Department of Health has also released guidance on vaccine booster doses:

People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.

People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.

People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.