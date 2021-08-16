Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: More than 1,800 cases reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Monday, August 16, a total of 1,161,573 (+1,814) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 63,351 (+118) hospitalizations and 8,609 (+7) ICU admissions. An additional 4,744 people have begun the vaccination process — 50.68% of all Ohioans — for a total of 5,924,412.

On Friday, ODH reported 34 deaths, bringing the total to 20,614. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Last week’s 17,429 new cases were the most in a Monday-Sunday period since Feb. 8-14 (19,133)

On Thursday, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the new director of the Ohio Department of Health, said 99% of those dying from the virus are unvaccinated. He said genomic sequencing has allowed scientists to confirm that the deaths and hospitalizations are due to the delta variant, which is making people “sicker, quicker,” especially the young, obese, and unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Monday Forecast NBC4 Midday

Man killed in Union County motorcycle crash

OSU issues safety notice after student robbed near campus

Beads of courage help Westerville boy fight leukemia

Amid COVID-19 worries, Ohio State starts student move-in process

Child dies after being found in pond in southeast Columbus

More Local News