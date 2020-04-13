Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Gov. DeWine plans 2 p.m. briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH will hold a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

The briefing takes place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on this page.

As of Sunday, there are 6,604 cases reported in the state, leading to 253 deaths. A total of 1,948 people have been hospitalized, 595 in critical care.

The state is now using updated criteria when reporting case numbers, based on CDC guidelines.

Before this change, the guidance only allowed doctors to count COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed by a laboratory test. Now, the new guidance will include cases that meet the following criteria:

A person will be counted if a quick test determines the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in the blood

A person will be counted if there is clinical evidence and epidemiological evidence of the presence of COVID-19 when there is no other likely diagnosis, even if there’s no lab test

Sunday’s numbers include 6,518 laboratory confirmed cases and 86 probable cases that fit under the expanded definition. Five of the 247 deaths were reported under the expanded definition.