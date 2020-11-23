Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 11,885 new cases, state surpasses 6,000 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine and leaders of the Ohio Hospital Association are discussing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the state’s medical system.

As of Monday, Nov. 23, a total of 363,304 (+11,885) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 6,020 (+24) deaths and 24,705 (+282) hospitalizations.

The 11,885 new cases in the past 24 hours represents a record high and the first time there have been over 10,000 reported in a day. But DeWine said the number may be artificially high as two labs — Mercy Health and the Cleveland Clinic — failed to report for consecutive days. Both days were added to Monday’s total.

And the number is further complicated by a backlog caused by double-checking the results of antigen testing, DeWine said. A notice on the state’s coronavirus dashboard says the data is incomplete with thousands of reports pending review.

DeWine said Thursday that the 24-hour case change of 7,787 for that day was probably not accurate and lower than the actual number. The Department of Health has been double-checking the results of antigen tests for COVID-19, and a backlog has developed since Monday.

A 21-day statewide curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., went into effect Thursday night.

Franklin County moved up to level 4 on the updated advisory map and is the only county at purple this week. On Wednesday, Franklin County and Columbus officials announced a stay-at-home advisory for 28 days, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

Seventy-two of Ohio’s 88 counties are at level 3, or red. The remaining 15 are at level 2.