Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Gov. DeWine expected to discuss plan to reopen businesses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will give a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus and plans for reopening businesses in Ohio.

The briefing is planned for 2 p.m. Monday and can be streamed live right here.

As of Sunday, a total of 15,963 cases have been reported, leading to 3,178 hospitalizations and 728 deaths. Of the hospitalizations, 952 were ICU admissions. The total includes 15,360 laboratory-confirmed cases and 603 cases meeting the CDC expanded case definition.

Governor DeWine is expected to announce more detailed information about plans for a safe and gradual reopening. Last week, an overview of the plan to reopen Ohio was shared, with a promise for much more information from Monday’s press conference.

Many businesses across the state are either still open but operating in limited ways or they’re just closed altogether. The business owners, like many Ohioans, are waiting to hear what the reopening plans will look like.

Despite the May 1 date of a gradual economic reopening, K-12 school buildings in Ohio will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year, and graduations will be held as virtual commencement ceremonies.

We've been working all weekend on #Ohio's path forward to restart. More details soon. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/iowsQ0fiYb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 26, 2020

A new poll released Monday shows Ohioans support DeWine but worry about the timeline of reopening Ohio,