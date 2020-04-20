Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 12,919 cases, 509 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are holding a briefing to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

As of Monday, there are 12,919 cases reported in Ohio, leading to 509 deaths. A total of 2,653 have been hospitalized, 798 in critical care.

Over the weekend, the state revealed 1,828 inmates and 109 staff members at Marion Correctional tested positive for coronavirus. The prison recently implemented mass-testing.

“Because we are testing everyone – including those who are not showing symptoms – we are getting positive test results on individuals who otherwise would have never been tested because they were asymptomatic,” ODRC said in its daily release of information.

Pickaway Correctional and the Franklin Medical Center are also in the process of mass testing.