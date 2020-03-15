Coronavirus in Ohio: Health department to release Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is expected to release updated COVID-19 coronavirus case numbers at 2 p.m. Sunday.

As of Saturday, there are 26 confirmed cases of the illness in the state, up from 13 on Friday. That included one in Columbus/Franklin County.

Since then, Franklin County Public health reported two coronavirus cases in the county, but outside Columbus.

“This first cases of COVID-19 in our health jurisdiction, though not a surprise are, however, a reminder for our residents to continue taking the necessary precautions to protect the health of themselves and their families,” said Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola.

Saturday’s statewide release of numbers included cases in the following counties:

Belmont – 2

Butler – 4

Cuyahoga – 11

Franklin – 1

Lorain – 1

Stark – 3

Summit – 2

Trumbull – 2

Saturday, Governor DeWine urged parents to take children out of daycare if possible because social distancing at daycare centers is very difficult.

Lori Criss, director of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, outlined some signs and solutions for managing stress and anxiety during the outbreak.

“We’re all dealing with a new way of living that is temporary but is really impacting us in very personal ways,” Criss said.

School closures begin across the state after classes on Monday, and in some cases earlier.

The USDA approved two waiver requests from the state to keep school breakfast and lunch programs going while schools are closed. Schools will be able to provide ‘grab and go’ meals to ensure no child goes hungry while school is out.

Columbus City Schools announced it would provide meals to all children under 18 at several schools throughout the city. Other districts are expected to announce similar plans.