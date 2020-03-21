Coronavirus in Ohio: Gov. DeWine says state in “absolute critical time” to fight coronavirus spread

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine offered some harsh words to the public during his administration’s COVID-19 coronavirus update Saturday, saying “community spread is widespread.”

DeWine stressed to his fellow Ohioans that what happens today will affect how tomorrow will look.

“What we do now, what we do not do now, will really determine ultimately how many Ohioans die,” DeWine said. “This is an absolutely critical time.”

DeWine said the state was prepared to engage severe control measures to slow the spread of the virus.

“We’ve announced a number of measures, we will have more measures, we’ll have more discussion about this and more news tomorrow,” he said.

The governor did not specify what those new measures, if any, would be.

On Saturday, DeWine announced that all adult day services for people with developmental disabilities in Ohio will be closed, with the exception of settings of 10 people or less.

“Government can only do so much,” DeWine said. “The personal interactions that we have, how well we follow the CDC recommendations, how well we separate ourselves, how well we say no to trips, how well we say no to getting in the car and doing something that is not absolutely essential. That’s going to determine what our future is.”

The state confirmed three deaths and 247 total cases related to COVID-19 coronavirus Saturday.