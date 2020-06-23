Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 46,127 cases, 2,735 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted are set to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday; you can stream the briefing live right here.

As of June 23, a total of 46,127 (+590) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,735 (+31) deaths and 7,379 (+87) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,876 (+24) were ICU admissions.

The 729 cases reported Monday followed a spike of 609 cases Friday and 700 cases reported a day earlier. The 729 was the largest 24-hour increase in reported cases since 731 cases reported on May 21.

Governor DeWine looking at the numbers, says we don't like to see that we are up. He says we'll keep an eye on that. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) June 23, 2020

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine addressed where the pop-up testing sites around the state will be located, especially in “hot spots” in Greene, Clark, Montgomery, Hamilton, and Warren Counties in the southwestern and west-central part of the state.

Last week, DeWine narrowed the areas down by zip code and said the Ohio National Guard would move into those areas with testing.

Here are the latest pop-up testing sites in #Ohio. We encourage you to go out and get tested. Anyone can get a test. #StaySafeOhio #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/V1iTRq9jkP — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 23, 2020

The governor and First Lady Fran DeWine were tested during Tuesday’s press conference for COVID-19 by a member of the Ohio National Guard.

Governor Mike DeWine along with his wife Fran getting tested for the Coronavirus by a member of the National Guard. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/PXwQoNWYSn — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) June 23, 2020