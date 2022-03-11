COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of March 11 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,663,019 +594 Hospitalizations 113,118 +48 ICU admissions 13,303 +6 Deaths* 37,410 +198 *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 1,000.

The department reported 1,710 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,258,161 which is 62.09% of the state’s population. And 3,150 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 670 2.8% 18.7% In ICU 126 3.16% 24.55% On ventilator 93 1.88% 76.64%

Beginning Monday, the state will shift to reporting new cases, hospitalizations and deaths weekly instead of daily, according to ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

The ODH will also ease COVID-19 case reporting requirements for K-12 schools as infections continue to drop statewide and nationwide.