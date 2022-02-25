COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Friday.
Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 24 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,649,692
|+1,321
|Hospitalizations
|112,056
|+151
|ICU admissions
|13,187
|+17
|Deaths*
|36,267
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 2,400.
The department reported 3,152 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,219,437 which is 61.76% of the state’s population. And 4,255 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|1,264
|5.3%
|17.2%
|In ICU
|249
|6.11%
|22.52%
|On ventilator
|164
|3.24%
|70.83%
Ohio National Guard members have completed their mission of helping communities and health workers during the omicron variant wave of COVID-19, Ohio’s health director said Thursday. Ohio’s K-12 schools saw one of their best weeks of new COVID-19 infections this past week, reporting 3,735 cases to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.