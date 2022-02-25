COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Friday.

Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 24 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,649,692 +1,321 Hospitalizations 112,056 +151 ICU admissions 13,187 +17 Deaths* 36,267 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 2,400.

The department reported 3,152 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,219,437 which is 61.76% of the state’s population. And 4,255 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,264 5.3% 17.2% In ICU 249 6.11% 22.52% On ventilator 164 3.24% 70.83%

Ohio National Guard members have completed their mission of helping communities and health workers during the omicron variant wave of COVID-19, Ohio’s health director said Thursday. Ohio’s K-12 schools saw one of their best weeks of new COVID-19 infections this past week, reporting 3,735 cases to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.