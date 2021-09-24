Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: nearly 7,100 new cases, 305 hospitalizations reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Friday, Sept. 24, a total of 1,380,370 (+7,095) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 71,606 (+305) hospitalizations, 9,346 (+20) ICU admissions, and 21,820 (+224) deaths. A total of 6,271,106 Ohioans — 53.65% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 8,956 from the previous day.   

The Department of Health reported 125 deaths, Tuesday, bringing the total to 21,596. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now over 6,500, as some Ohio intensive care units are running out of beds.

DeWine expressed concern over increasing hospitalizations among Ohioans 49 and younger, with nearly 400 the week of Sept. 5, and the vast majority of patients were unvaccinated. He said that in August, on average two people younger than 50 died of COVID-19 every day.

DeWine spoke with medical officials from around the state, who said in addition to COVID-19 patients filling hospitals that they are starting to see staffing issues, making caring for those patients difficult.

Ohio recorded 9,019 coronavirus cases Sept. 10, the most during the Delta wave. It was the highest one-day total since Jan. 8 (9,535).

Just 17 days in the entire pandemic has Ohio seen 9,000 cases, and only 10 days have seen more than 10,000. The state’s highest one-day total was set on Nov. 23 with 11,885 cases.

 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Thursday, Sept. 23 Coronavirus update

Ohio State announces at least $20 million in funding to enhance safety on and around campus

Nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools this week

Health issues force Columbus Zoo to euthanize giraffe

Big Brothers Big Sisters using 'Go Green for Mentoring' as a call for volunteers

Downtown DORA, expected to be in effect on Saturday

More Local News