Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 354 new cases, 14 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, July 9, 1,113,737 (+354) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 60,894 (+40) hospitalizations and 8,353 (+6) ICU admissions.

ODH reported 14 deaths Friday, bringing the total at 20,380. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.