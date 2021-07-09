Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 354 new cases, 14 additional deaths reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Friday, July 9, 1,113,737 (+354) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 60,894 (+40) hospitalizations and 8,353 (+6) ICU admissions.

ODH reported 14 deaths Friday, bringing the total at 20,380. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Cases MilestoneDate HitDays BetweenRank
100,000July 30, 2020210 days1.
200,000Oct. 20, 202082 days2.
300,000Nov. 10, 202021 days5.
400,000Nov. 22, 202012 daysT-9.
500,000Dec. 2, 202010 days11.
600,000Dec. 14, 202012 daysT-9.
700,000Dec. 28, 202014 days7.
800,000Jan. 1013 days8.
900,000Jan. 2818 days6.
1 millionMarch 1748 days4.
1.1 millionMay 2670 days3.
Source: Ohio Dept. of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Liz McGiffin Midday Forecast Update

E. 26th Avenue shooting sends teen to the hospital in serious condition

Parents present critical race theory concerns during public comment at local school board meeting

Gunshot victim goes to Nationwide Children's Hospital, reports shooting

Columbus to resume utility shutoffs

Home title theft

More Local News