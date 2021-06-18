Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 382 new cases, 44 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, June 18, the ODH reported a total of 1,108,528 (+382) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 60,125 (+54) hospitalizations and 8,251 (+4) ICU admissions.

The ODH reported 44 deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 20,166. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

A total of 5,497,299 people — or 47% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process, an increase of 5,560 from the previous day. The department noted that technical issues in reporting the past two days may have resulted in Thursday’s numbers being inflated and Friday’s being deflated.

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that the State of Emergency in Ohio enacted at the beginning of the pandemic would be rescinded Friday.

DeWine spoke to the latest winners in Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery. Suzanne Ward, a marketing professor in Findlay, won the $1 million and Sean Horning from Cincinnati is this week’s scholarship winner.

“It’s still sinking in,” Ward said of her good luck. “I woke up and I wasn’t really sure whether I had a dream…it was just surreal.”

“My dad gave me a call; I thought it was a prank,” Horning said. “I called my mom and she was all jumping and crying. I pulled into a parking lot and gave you a call,” he told the Governor.