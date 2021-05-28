Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be releasing the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Friday.

As of Thursday, May 27, the Department of Health reported a total of 1,100,312 (+732) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 59,012 (+111) hospitalizations and 8,104 (+11) ICU admissions. A total of 5,248,623 people — or 44.9% of the population — has been vaccinated, an increase of 19,873 from the previous day.

The first winners in Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery drawing were announced Wednesday night.

Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, was picked as the first of five $1 million winners, while Joseph Costello, of Englewood, won a full-ride scholarship to any of Ohio’s state universities.

Registration remains open for the four remaining drawings at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the Department of Health at 833-4-ASK-ODH. Winners will be announced over the next five Wednesdays.

And DeWine said a metric showing the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks continues to drop and now stands at 89.8. DeWine had originally designated 50 as the benchmark for lifting the state’s pandemic health orders before deciding to end most of them instead on June 2.