Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 185 new cases reported in past 24 hours

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, July 2, the state reported a total of 1,112,088 (+185) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 60,705 (+43) hospitalizations and 8,327 (+9) ICU admission.

A total of 5,584,654 people — or 47.78% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 7,787 from the previous day.

ODH reported 35 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,344. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Ohio hit 1.1 million COVID-19 cases on May 26. It took 70 days for Ohio to go from 1 million to 1.1 million cases. That’s the longest time between 100,000 milestones since the 82 days it took for Ohio to go from 100,000 to 200,000 cases (July 30 to Oct. 20, 2020).