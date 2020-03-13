Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Hospitals confirm new cases near Cleveland, Cincinnati

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine is planning a 2 p.m. news conference with the Ohio Department of Health to announce the latest developments with coronavirus in the state.

Friday, the Cleveland Clinic confirmed a ‘handful’ of cases throughout its system, WJW reported. Patients are isolated at home and precautions are being followed for those who are inpatient, the clinic said.

The Cleveland Clinic is setting up tents for patient screenings.

UC Health in Cincinnati confirmed four patients tested positive for COVID-19. The patients, initially seen at UC Health’s West Chester Hospital, have been treated and released. The hospital said no other information will be provided, to protect patient privacy.

You can watch DeWine’s press conference live right here at 2 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Health announced Thursday five people have tested positive for the virus. 52 are now under investigation.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts announced Friday 25 people were being tested in Columbus and Worthington. Those include 3 being tested by the Ohio Department of Health and 22 by private labs.

DeWine said the latest case is a 55-year-old man from Trumbull County. Trumbull County includes Warren, Ohio and is north of Youngstown.

Thursday, Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health signed an order banning gatherings of more than 100 people in a single room in Ohio. The order excludes offices, schools, restaurants, factories and retail or grocery stores. It also does not apply to voting, religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising first amendment protected speech.

“Just the fact of community spread says at least 1% of the population is carrying the virus. We have 11.7 million people. The math is over 100,000,” said Dr. Acton. “That gives you a sense of how this virus spreads and is spreading quickly.

DeWine also ordered schools to take extended 3-week spring breaks starting Monday