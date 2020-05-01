Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton to provide 2pm update on spread of COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will be holding their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state at 2pm, Friday.

As of Thursday, a total of 18,027 cases have been reported in the state, leading to 3,533 hospitalizations and 975 deaths.

Late Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health released information on a new order by ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton, entitled ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ that extends the stay-at-home protocol until May 29.

“The stay at home order will be extended with the exceptions,” DeWine explained Thursday. “When retail opens up that certainly will be a major exception for that. Certainly it’s an exception in just a few days when manufacturing and other companies are allowed to start back so, it will be extended.”

On Wednesday, Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted addressed confusion regarding the wearing of masks in the workplace.

Husted said there have been many questions about what is required for face coverings. Husted said the business group was unanimous in saying face coverings should be required for customers. They have since heard that would be impractical.

Husted said customers in a business should wear a face coverings. They are not required, however.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:

Despite the May 1 date of a gradual economic reopening, K-12 school buildings in Ohio will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year, and graduations are to be held as virtual commencement ceremonies.