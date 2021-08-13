Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 2,732 new cases, 34 new deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday, August 13, a total of 1,155,322 (+2,732) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 63,117 (+106) hospitalizations and 8,592 (+10) ICU admissions. An additional 16,838 people have begun the vaccination process — 50.47% of all Ohioans — for a total of 5,899,883.

ODH reported 34 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,614. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

On Thursday, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the new director of the Ohio Department of Health, said 99% of those dying from the virus are unvaccinated. He said genomic sequencing has allowed scientists to confirm that the deaths and hospitalizations are due to the delta variant, which is making people “sicker, quicker.”

