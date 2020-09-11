Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,240 new cases, 49 additional deaths reported

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 case numbers for the state.

As of Friday, September 11 , a total of 135,326 (+1,240) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,403 (+49) deaths and 14,236 (+72) hospitalizations. There are presumed 113,053 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor DeWine is expected to hold his next news conference Tuesday afternoon.

