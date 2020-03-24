Coronavirus in Ohio: DeWine says virus’ peak could be “roughly” around May 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – May 1.

For the first time since the COVID-19 coronavirus hit Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine has mentioned a date as to when the peak of the virus may be.

During his Tuesday afternoon update, DeWine said projections currently show the first day of May as the date the peak of the wave is hit.

However, that date is not firm by any stretch of the imagination.

“We’ve looked at what’s been projected and we’re still projecting as best we can, that we peak, maybe we peak around May 1,” DeWine said. “That’s constantly subject to change.”

DeWine added that in order for the peak to hit and have Ohio start trending downward as far as cases, people need to take the state’s recommendations about social distancing and abiding by the stay at home order.

Earlier in the press conference, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said the cases were just the tip of the iceberg due to lag time in getting test results and performing more tests.

“We do know for certain that we have 564 cases in Ohio and now those are in 49 counties,” Acton said.

Acton said the department is noticing some trends in cases, citing the increase in cases among healthcare workers.

“I said all along, about 80 percent of us would be able to ride this out as an outpatient, but we’re seeing a little bit higher number of hospitalizations of our cases and I think we’re going to see that trend around the country,” she said.

As the number of cases trends upward, Acton said Ohio will follow the pattern of Italy and a similar pattern to New York City.

“What we can really expect is that we’re on a seven to 14-day lag behind New York City, so the rest of us in the country can sort of see what’s happening in places where they’ve had their peaks and their testing a little sooner,” she said, adding Ohio is lagging behind due to receiving tests and results later.

Acton went on to add that additional hospital beds will have to be built.

“What you’re doing by stopping the spread is absolutely taking the pressure off our health care system, saving it for those of us who need it,” she said. “In a worst-case scenario, had we done nothing in Ohio, and we’re doing everything, everything the scientists said to do in Ohio, but they’re anticipating there could be up to 6,000 new cases a day if we all aren’t abiding by these things we’re doing, and if you had 6,000 new cases a day, that would quickly outpace our hospital capability and that’s why every move you’re doing is making all the difference.”