Coronavirus in Ohio: DeWine says saving lives means saving the economy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday he shares President Donald Trump’s frustration at the economy being essentially frozen during the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown.

“The frustration that he has, I share that frustration,” DeWine said of Trump’s remarks Monday evening.

Trump said Monday that he wants to reopen the country for business in weeks, not months, and he claimed, without evidence, that continued closures could result in more deaths than the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every single day, I think about those of you who are unemployed,” DeWine said. “I think about the small businesses.”

DeWine added due to his family’s experience, he understands every day small businesses aren’t open as normal are tough.

However, DeWine did not state when the stay at home order would be lifted.

“What we’ve done, we have done, as we’ve said, to protect lives,” he said.

DeWine said keeping hospitals up and running, and keeping medical staff safe and healthy, is the key to protecting the economy.

“The truth is that protecting people and protecting the economy are not mutually exclusive,” DeWine said. “In fact, one depends upon the other. The fact is we save our economy, we save our economy by saving lives.”

Later in the briefing, DeWine clarified his position.

“I would like to see the economy up and running in two weeks, too,” he said, adding he has to look at the data for Ohio and make the best decision based on that data.

UPDATE 3/24: Ohio’s stay-at-home order is now in effect. As of Tuesday, there are 564 COVID-19 coronavirus cases and eight deaths reported in Ohio. Governor Mike DeWine and ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold a daily briefing a 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the latest efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in Ohio.

