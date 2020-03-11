Coronavirus in Ohio: Columbus and central Ohio school districts cancel events

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three central Ohio school districts announced the cancellation of several activities due to the threat of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Columbus City Schools announced it will cancel all school-related and district-sponsored evening events through the end of March. This includes concerts, plays, dances, competitions, PTA and booster club meetings and other non-essential events that include spectators.

All school fields trips, professional travel and conferences are also canceled through the end of March.

The district will also restrict the use of school buildings by outside organizations.

Westerville City Schools announced events and activities through April 5 will be canceled and rescheduled. Rehearsals and practices not open to the public may continue unless otherwise notified. Scheduled athletic events may continue unless otherwise notified.

School field trips are canceled or may be rescheduled for after April 5.

Hilliard City Schools canceled all indoor events effective immediately. The decision will be reevaluated on March 30.

The district said participation in OHSAA events will continue with limited spectators.