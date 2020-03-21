1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Maize Rd Baptist Church Peace UMC St Paul United Church of Christ

Coronavirus in Columbus: 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS — As of Saturday, Franklin County has 24 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to Columbus and county health officials.

According to Columbus Health, 13 of the coronavirus cases are in Columbus and Worthington, while the Franklin County Public Health Department reports 11 additional cases.

On Friday, Columbus Health reported seven confirmed cases in Columbus and Worthington.

The state reported three deaths and 247 confirmed cases Saturday.

According to Franklin County Public Health’s breakdown, the age range of the patients is between 2 and 65-years-old. There are seven male patients and four female patients, with one hospitalization. Patients reported the onset of symptoms between March 2 and March 18.

Anyone with questions regarding the coronavirus are encouraged to call 833-4-ASK-ODH or 614-645-1519.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools