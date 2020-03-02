Coronavirus concerns & domestic Spring Break travel plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– International travel plans have already been affected, many ground to a halt, because of the Coronavirus outbreak, but domestic travel plans in the United States are not restricted.

As spring break approaches, families leaving for popular tourist destinations are concerned about the virus.

Wearing mask won’t help, according to the U.S. Surgeon General. He has gone so far as to say stop buying them because healthcare providers are having a hard time getting them for people who actually need them.

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!



They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently Keep your hands off your face Cough into your sleeve or shirt Stay home if you are sick

Top 10 domestic spring break destinations:

(according to AAA)

Orlando, Fl Honolulu, Hawaii Anaheim, Calif. Kahului, Maui, Hawaii Las Vegas Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Miami New York Tampa, Fla. Phoenix