Convenience store starts delivering during pandemic: “We’ll put our lives at risk to help our customers”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A convenience store owner with three stores in Columbus now has those stores delivering groceries to customers during this pandemic.

Save Way Mini Mart’s owner Abdullah Nasar said he wanted to help communities during this time, and he wanted to provide people a safe, easy way to get food.

“During this crisis, our main goal is not to make money,” said Nasar. “Our main goal is to serve our community and we’re trying to do that.”

He said it is about making it convenient for its customers to get their essential food items without leaving home.

Kalissa Ennon already used the service.

“So, I called delivery one night and they came by and they brought groceries,” Ennon said. “It was pizzas and sodas for my nieces and nephews. So, they don’t have to catch the coronavirus and everything that’s going on.”

Ennon is just one of several people using this store’s service in the Hilltop.

Nasar said so far, they make more than 30 deliveries per day.

He has even cut prices and said there’s no limit on how much a customer can get.

“Because these are things that people can’t find nowhere,” said Nasar.

So, bread goes for a dollar, milk and cereal also are marked down to specials prices, and they even have eggs.

Right now, they’re allowing people to pay with cash or with a card over the phone.

Nasar explained this is his way of saying thank you to the community that has supported him for the past two years.

“We took the step to deliver to their doorsteps so they don’t have to come out and they can stay safe at home. We’ll put our lives at risk to help our customers,” he said.

He added they are going to continue this service for the foreseeable future at all three locations.