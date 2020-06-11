Contagiousness of COVID-19 in Ohio on the rise, remains below 1-to-1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio is experiencing some increases in the contagiousness of the COVID-19 coronavirus in certain parts of the state.

What health officials call the R0 (R-naught) number tracks how many people an infected person can spread a disease to. For example, an R0 number of 3 means 1 person can spread the disease to three others.

“My understanding is that, without intervention, people just go do what they do, the best experts see this as being a qualification factor of 2 ½ to 3… two and a half times, one person infects two and a half people on an average,” DeWine said during a statehouse coronavirus briefing Thursday. “In Ohio, the numbers got as high as 1.9 – one person was infecting close to two people. That happened in March.”

In Ohio, Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has said throughout the pandemic she would like to see the R0 number for COVID-19 fall below 1.

According to statistics Gov. Mike DeWine showed, as of June 1, that number has been achieved for most of the state. However, those numbers are increases over the previously recorded R0 numbers.

During the pandemic, the state was divided into eight different health regions in an effort to better battle the disease. Seven of those eight regions now show an R0 below 1, according to a map displayed at the briefing.

Only Region 3, which encompasses west central Ohio, has an R0 above 1; it stands at 1.07.

Region 4, which encompasses much of central Ohio, has an R0 of .91. Region 1, which is comprised of northwest and northcentral Ohio, is .93; region 2, which is northeast Ohio, is .88; region 5, which is east central Ohio, ,is .72; region 6, southwest Ohio, is .80; and regions 7 and 8, which is south central and southeast Ohio, is .62.

“It fell to that level in mid-May due to social distancing, other efforts made by Ohians, by everyone, to protect yourselves and protect others,” DeWine said.

DeWine said the data on the R0 number is always 10 days behind.

He added that there was a slight increase in measurement in the last few days in May, more in some regions than others.

According to DeWine, the number is trending upwards in all regions except region 4.

“That’s where we are today and what I intend to do is at least once a week present those numbers, and again, these numbers, as you can see, they’re fairly close to each other all over the state with a couple of exceptions,” DeWine said, adding that the region 3 number above R0 1, which includes the Dayton area, are not yet a cause for alarm.

DeWine said he had a conversation with a doctor in the Cincinnati area about an uptick in COVID-19 cases that coincided with Mother’s Day. The increase in cases lasted three days, but then the number of cases went back down, the governor said.

Both DeWine and Acton said the R0 number is just one data point the state uses to track the virus, with DeWine adding that the number of hospitalizations and admits to the ICU remain fairly flat.

“We’re watching all of these, it’s a combination of all of these, to try to figure out what’s going on,” DeWine said.