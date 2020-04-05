‘Complete collapse of economies’ ahead as Africa faces virus

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The global economic crisis linked to the coronavirus could wipe out jobs for millions across the African continent, many who live hand-to-mouth with zero savings. One official says that “the economy is frozen in place. And with that, of course, all the jobs are gone.” Ethiopia’s prime minister has spoken of an “existential threat” to Africa’s economies while seeking up to $150 billion from G20 nations. The International Monetary Fund on has said it had received requests for emergency financing from close to 20 African countries, with requests from another 10 or more likely to follow.