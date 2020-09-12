Company recalls hand sanitizer labeled as “edible alcohol”

(WCMH) — CorgioMed, LLC, is voluntarily recalling all of one of its hand sanitizers because the bottles are labeled as “edible alcohol.”

The company issued the statement Saturday, recalling all bottles of its Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer-Aloe Vera, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer meant to be used externally.

Ingesting the sanitizer, the company said, could lead to alcohol toxicity.

The sanitizer was distributed in 100 ml, 300 ml, and 500 ml bottles nationwide via CorgioMed.

Anyone with questions regarding this recall can contact CorgioMed LLC by emailing contact@corgiomed.comor or phone 301-978-3898 from now to Sept. 30.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using the product.

