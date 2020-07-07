Community reacts to mask ordinance in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Central Ohio Communities are stepping up to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Multiple communities have issued mask ordinances that make them now required indoors and outdoors, including Columbus. That mask ordinance went into effect Tuesday morning. The ordinance says if you’re over 6 years old and you can’t social distance, you must wear a face covering.

Paul Erwin agrees with this new mandate but he says he still finds masks annoying.

“I find it hard to breathe but I’m not wearing it for comfort I guess,” said Erwin.

Just before this new ordinance took effect, most people in the Short North and around Clintonville were masked up, walking their dogs, getting their coffee and running errands.

“Personally, we have been wearing them constantly,” explained Mariah Guthrie.

Even though a lot of our local businesses and restaurants have already been enforcing this, people like Conor Willis says this was a crucial step in the fight against Covid-19.

“I think it’s a really good idea. I don’t think enough people are taking it seriously and wearing mask when they need to,” Willis said.

But there are some people who don’t agree. Ashley Lathill says that facial coverings are not the answer to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“I think it’s a bunch of crap,” noted Lathill. “I’m not going to lie to you.”

Lathill says its often hard to breathe in the mask and she thinks more needs to be done, She says she wants to see more sanitation and more advanced testing in our community.

But overall, Erwin says having these mandates at a city and not state level is a step in the right direction.

“I don’t think you can be too forceful with this sort of thing or you will get a lot more push back I would imagine,” Erwin stated,

The first violation for not having your mask on is verbal. The second is $25 fine, and it’s even more for businesses who don’t follow. The ordinance will be enforced by Columbus Public Health.