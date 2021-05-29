Columbus Zoo holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Saturday was a chilly day, but that didn’t stop people from making a trip to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Delaware Public Health used the Memorial Day weekend as an opportunity to get more people to roll up their sleeve and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Delaware Public Health has about 50 vaccines available for zoo visitors in an effort to get more central Ohioans fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine was available to zoo attendees from 9 a.m. to noon and no appointments were necessary.

The goal of the pop-up clinic was to make it as easy as possible to get people in and out to carry on with their weekend plans.

“We’re hoping that, with it being a holiday weekend, there will be a lot of people here and go get the vaccine,” said Adam Howard, director of preventative health with Delaware Public Health.

This was the first time the zoo held a walk-up vaccination site.

