Columbus Zoo closing indoor facilities, rides, keeping most outdoor exhibits open

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo announced it will be taking precautions in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus health concerns.

According to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, starting Saturday, public indoor facilities and rides will be closed, and events, tours and programs will be temporarily canceled until at least April 6.

Most outdoor animal habitats will remain open at this time and some food and beverage offerings will be available, but on a limited basis.

Guests will receive half-off admission prices, and refunds will be issued for events, tours and programs.

The Columbus Zoo says it performs regular and thorough cleaning and disinfecting.

“For our guests’ safety and convenience, hand wash stations and alcohol-based sanitizers are also available throughout our facility,” the zoo stated in a release.

According to the release, the zoo will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), the CDC, as well as other federal, state and local authorities, including the Ohio Department of Health, Delaware County Public Health Department and Columbus Public Health Department.

