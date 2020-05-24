Columbus veteran set up public display honoring those who served

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A group of volunteers spent Sunday afternoon setting up a public display for people to see ahead of Memorial Day.

Volunteers at the King Arts Complex planted 200 American flags in honor of veterans from the community.

The event was organized by the Mount Vernon Avenue District Improvement Association, which had to get creative in the age of the coronavirus.

“Normally, we have a parade, but because of COVID-19, we did not do that, so we just wanted to find a new way to honor those who served our country,” said Al Edmondson of the association.

All of the volunteers are Desert Storm veterans who served together. The King Arts Complex is located at 867 Mount Vernon Avenue in Columbus.