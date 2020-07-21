Columbus teachers sign union letter urging safety, raising concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearly 2,700 teachers in the Columbus City Schools district are raising concern about the possibility of schools reopening for in-person classes this fall.

The teachers signed a letter written by the Columbus Education Association that calls for members of the community to support the idea of beginning the school year “in a 100% virtual environment.”

“The stakes are too high for experiments. Make no mistake, this is a life and death decision. One community outbreak, one hospitalization, one death of a student, CCS staff member, or community member, is an unacceptable price to pay. We must continue the education of CCS students in the safest environment possible, their homes.” Read the entire letter here, and see if your teacher signed it

This letter was made public while COVID-19 cases rise in Columbus and Franklin County.

“We want to go back to school and be with our kids, no doubt about that, but that has to be based on science and data and we need to see a downward trend in cases because people need to be safe,” said John Coneglio, the President of the CEA.

The CEA’s letter comes on the heels of Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon about no decision has been made regarding the start of the school year. District leaders are seriously considering the possibility of starting the year with all students learning remotely.

Dixon noted that officials would like to see a four-week downward trend of COVID-19 cases before bringing students into the classrooms.