Columbus schools leader says downward trend in COVID-19 cases needed before reopening classrooms

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The state’s biggest school district is considering changing back to school plans because of the COVID-19 situation.

Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon calls the case numbers sobering.

No official decision has been made yet but Dixon said the district is seriously considering starting the school year with all students learning remotely.

Dixon shared the update with staff on Friday in a letter and talked with reporters over Zoom Sunday.

In the letter, Dixon said health officials recommend seeing four consecutive weeks of decreasing case number in order for schools to reopen safely.

“Even with implementing social distancing on school buses and in the classroom, it is still a challenge to bring students and employees back safely if the rate of infection does not begin to trend and sustain downward,” Dixon wrote in the letter.

The district is now considering the move to all students learning remotely after a meeting with Columbus Public Health last week.

“With this new information from Columbus Public Health, as of now, we may not be able to reopen Sept. 8 in a blended manner,” Dixon said Sunday. “We will seriously consider reopening in the fall remotely if we do not see a change in the number of COVID cases as guided by Columbus Public Health.”

The first options Columbus City Schools was considering were blended school for pre-K to eighth grade with some days online and some in school, a digital academy available for any students K through 12, and the plan was to have all high school students learning remotely anyways.

Whether there is in-person learning or not, the plan is to still start school on Sept. 8.

“September 8 is still the start date, whether that would be in a blended format or remote, again, we would have to make sure we are seeing that four weeks, four consecutive weeks of decreasing new COVID cases before Columbus Public Health believes we would be safe to open schools,” Dixon said.

Dixon said the information they learned from Columbus Public Health caused the district to pause and seriously think about having all students learn remotely.

“We will not put our students and families and staff in jeopardy, so those numbers related to our attendance boundaries caused us to say we need to rethink this,” she said.

Dixon said she knows parents want to know right now if there will be in person learning or not.

With new information coming in every day, she says she does not have the answer right now but will let the community know as early as possible.

Read Dixon’s full letter to CCS staff below. App users, tap here.