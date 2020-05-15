Columbus restaurants reopen, make changes to keep patrons, employees safe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several Ohio bars and restaurants opened their patios Friday, resuming service as permitted by the ‘Responsible Restart Ohio’ plan.

Those that opened are required to follow a number of guidelines including not hosting parties larger than 10 people. They are also ordered to keep tables at least six feet apart. Employees who can safely do so are expected to wear face masks.

“It feels like we are reopening for the first time because things are different,” said Kristyn DeWitt, a manager at Grandview Cafe. “We’re doing new floor plans, new steps of service, new cleaning duties — just everything’s new.”

A steady flow of customers began filing into Grandview Cafe as the restaurant opened at lunchtime.

“I feel like it’s a good way to start the economy back up,” said Garrett Gladue, one of the restaurant’s first customers.

While many bar and restaurant owners reopened their patios, some did not.

Scott Talmage, the owner of Endeavor Brewing and Spirits, said he will look at how other establishments reopen before opening his patio to clientele.

“We’ll keep a close ear to the ground and keep listening to everyone in our community and see what we can learn,” he said. “When we feel it’s the appropriate time, we’ll make the decision to open back up and I’ll tell you, I really can’t wait.”

While outdoor dining is now permitted, restaurants can resume indoor service on May 21.