Columbus restaurants struggle amid curfew, stay-at-home advisory

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The stay-at-home order for the city of Columbus and Franklin County is now in effect as some central Ohio restaurants are seeing a decline in business.

The order, which was issued earlier this week, urges residents to not leave home unless it is for school, work, or other essential needs. It comes one day after a statewide curfew began.

The Franklin County and Columbus advisory is currently in effect and lasts through Dec. 18.

The statewide curfew last from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. every day and will run through Dec. 10.

At Polaris Grill, owner Darren Greene said adjustments have been made so customers can dine at the restaurant and still be home before the curfew begins.

“We’ve stopped seating at 9 in the evening, every night of the week, so people can have dinner and get back home by the 10 o’clock curfew,” he said.

Greene said business this year is down about 60 percent, compared to last year. He expects a further decline as a result of the advisory and the curfew.

“Cliff [my business partner] and I lived through the downturn of 2008 and we thought that was the toughest thing we were going to go through from a business standpoint,” Greene explained. “Certainly, this has been a lot tougher than that was.”

At The Royce, owner Walter Carpenter said he and his staff have also made changes so customers can be home before the curfew begins.

He, too, is concerned about the downturn in business.

“We are concerned about it, but I think we’re going to just control what we can control, and that’s just making sure we take great care of our guests,” Carpenter said. “We’re just, like, everybody else is in the same boat we’re in, so we’re going to make sure that every guest comes in, has an amazing experience with our food, service and hospitality. If we do that, we feel like we can kind of get through a lot.”