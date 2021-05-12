Columbus residents split on DeWine’s COVID-19 vaccination lotteries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans are weighing in on whether a full ride to college or if a cash drawing is a good idea to spur people towards getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that adults who get vaccinated have the chance to have their name put in a lottery for a million dollars and teens a chance for a full ride to an Ohio state university.

While the reaction around Columbus was mixed, the biggest concern everyone had was is how are the giveaways going to be funded?

A chance at a million dollars or a free education. The governor said the ticket into that chance is vaccination.

Duane Martin isn’t a fan.

“I just feel like that’s, like, some type of manipulation like drawing people in,” he said. “When people hear a million dollars for vaccine, they’re not really thinking about the vaccine; they thinking about the money part.”

Others feel differently.

“I think it’s an interesting way to incentivize people to get the vaccine,” said Columbus resident Chris Azcuy.

DeWine said the lotteries will be funded by existing coronavirus relief funds.

“I do think a lot of people are going to be upset that there’s going to be any money at all taken away from that, but I pretty strongly believe the more people we get vaccinated, immunized, we can get back to the way where the meal businesses can start to thrive again,” said Columbus resident Daniel Robinson.

Others believe that’s where the focus needs to shift.

“Towards vaccination efforts, like, that’s the main problem right now,” said Columbus resident Sophie Ensey. “We have all the supplies. There’s not necessarily funding needed to get those supplies, so now that we have them, it’s not the issue. The issue is increasing vaccination rates.

Martin said people shouldn’t need to be convinced this way, and should be able to make their own decisions.

“Don’t do it because you hear a million dollars or school funding or whatever,” Martin said. “Just do it if you feel safe to do it.”

Some people who did not want to appear on camera said the possibility of $1 million won’t change their minds about getting the vaccine.

DeWine said details on the drawings will be released Thursday and in the coming days.