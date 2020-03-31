Columbus Recreation and Parks facilities closed through May 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Recreation and Parks announced Tuesday that all of its facilities will remain closed through May 1.

The department says the closure includes all facilities, sports courts and public recreational equipment. All programming. sporting events, classes and other events are also canceled until further notice.

The city recomments that the best way to avoid coronavirus exposure is to stay at home, except for essential trips to the grocery store or pharmacy, wash your hands frequently and keep a minimum of six feet between you and other people.

“In these times of great disruption, the health and safety of our residents is key. We have the ability to slow the spread of COVID-19 by rigorously practicing social distancing,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Keeping our Recreation and Parks facilities closed for the time being helps prevent exposure.”