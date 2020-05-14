Columbus receives more than $150 million of CARES Act funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus received more than $150 million in federal funds to support community needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Thursday the city received $157 million in federal funds from the CARES Act.

“Our city and our residents have been greatly impacted by COVID-19. The City has spent significant money on COVID-related efforts including homelessness and food insecurity, as well as overtime for police, fire and public health. At the same time, our revenues to provide core city services are down because of high unemployment,” said Ginther. “We will be using these new funds prudently to best address the community impact of COVID-19.”

City Council says the funds must be used for public health issues due to COVID-19 and cannot be used to replace revenue. The money will be split into three categories:

· $80 million for direct spending for COVID-19 expenses such as medical expenses for testing, EMS response, personal protective equipment (or PPE)

· $51 million for human services such as shelter for those experiencing homelessness, food and rental assistance

· $26 million for economic impact such as small business assistance and technology for teleworking

Councilmember Shayla Favor says students are among the people who need shelter and the council will vote whether $3 million will be used for the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program.

“The economic and financial impact of COVID-19 on Columbus families has been devastating, leaving many unemployed and without the ability to pay rent,” said Councilmember Favor, Chair of the Housing Committee. “By providing direct rental assistance to those in need, we are helping to stabilize families and keep them housed, not only preventing an onslaught of evictions, but helping to ease the burden on our shelter system.”

According to officials, Columbus City Council will vote on Monday to accept and appropriate the funds.