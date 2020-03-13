1  of  3
Breaking News
Columbus Public Health says local hospitals should be able to start testing for COVID-19 next week Columbus Public Health to meet to vote on public health emergency Columbus Metropolitan Library closing its 23 branches in response to COVID-19
1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Dublin Community Church First United Methodist Church of London Grove City United Methodist Church Peace Lutheran Peace UMC

Columbus Public Health to meet to vote on public health emergency

Coronavirus

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health announced they will meet, Friday, to vote on a public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio.  

During a news conference Friday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said Columbus Public Health will hold the meeting at 2pm. 

Roberts said the public health emergency would mean the city could takes steps it deems necessary to keep the public safe.  

This could include issuing an order for a person into quarantine. 

“As a last resort, and I must say, as a last resort, it could also include placing a police officer at the door to ensure that the person complies with our order,” said Roberts. 

Roberts also said the order could help get people the care they need.  

Mayor Ginther says he has the power to make an emergency declaration in the city, but does not intend to do so at this time.

Roberts said 25 people in the Columbus and Worthington area are being tested for COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a fifth confirmed case of the virus in the state.

Click here to download the NBC4 News app for first alerts on all coronavirus in Ohio updates on your phone. Sign up for the NBC4 breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools