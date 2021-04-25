Columbus Public Health starts COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Starting this week, there will be more opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Columbus Public Health without an appointment.

This comes as public health leaders are continuing the efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Starting Monday, not only can people go to Columbus Public Health at 240 Parsons Avenue to get a vaccine, but they can do so without an appointment.

“These walk-in appointments are so much easier and people can fit them into their, just, daily routine to just go get vaccinated in between a lunch break or whenever they can fit that in,” said Columbus resident Sarah Gabel.

The announcement was made by Columbus Public Health late last week. People can show up at the building between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

This is quite the difference from when vaccine supply was so limited. Everything was appointment only and there were stories of people spending hours online trying to get a spot.

Sarah Gabel received her vaccine through the appointment system. Others said the walk-ins will make it easier for people who don’t want to spend the time online or aren’t as tech savy.

“It’s the convenience factor,” said Linda Gabel, also a Columbus resident. “An employer can say, ‘Yeah, you can take a long lunch to get your vaccine,’ because they know it’s the right thing to do to keep everyone safe, where before it was, like, how long is it going to take and just to be online for so long, It’s crazy to sign up.”

Columbus Public Health is also offering vaccines without appointments at the state fairgrounds, which it started last Friday. People can show up without an appointment is 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.