COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health has shut down one of its walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to an overwhelming response.

In a post on Twitter, CPH said it was shutting down the clinic located at its Parsons Avenue office for those walk-ins looking for their first dose of the COVID-19 shot.

The tweet was sent about one hour before the clinic was scheduled to wrap up for the day.

The clinic at the Linden Community Center remained open to all until 4 p.m.

Due to high volume, we are no longer accepting additional walk-ins for first doses at today's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Columbus Public Health. The clinic at the Linden Community Center remains open until 4pm today. Find additional clinics at https://t.co/lg1srdD40E. pic.twitter.com/es7urMeKFD — Columbus Health (@ColumbusHealth) December 27, 2021