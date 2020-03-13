1  of  3
Breaking News
Columbus Public Health says local hospitals should be able to start testing for COVID-19 next week Columbus Public Health to meet to vote on public health emergency Columbus Metropolitan Library closing its 23 branches in response to COVID-19
1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Dublin Community Church First United Methodist Church of London Grove City United Methodist Church Peace Lutheran Peace UMC

Columbus Public Health says local hospitals should be able to start testing for COVID-19 next week

Coronavirus

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health says that starting next week local hospitals should have locations available for people to get tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Columbus Public Health Director Dr. Mysheika Roberts announced that by the end of next week, she expects all hospitals in central Ohio will have multiple locations where people can get tested with a doctor’s order. 

The announcement came during a news conference Friday, where Roberts also said 25 people in Columbus and Worthington area are being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dr. Roberts announced the Columbus Board of Health will meet Friday afternoon to vote to declare a local public health emergency.

Click here to download the NBC4 News app for first alerts on all coronavirus in Ohio updates on your phone. Sign up for the NBC4 breaking news and daily newsletters. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools