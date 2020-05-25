Columbus Public Health issues 13 warning letters to restaurants over reopening guidelines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health issued 13 letters over three days to different restaurants who were not following Ohio’s reopening guidelines.

Of the 13 letters, eight included warning about face coverings.

The following establishments were issued warnings:

Thursday, May 21

Whistle & Keg, North Front Street — self-service of beer (Ohio Investigative Unit was on scene for this warning)

Ruckmoor, North High Street — social distancing

Union Cafe, North High Street, social distancing — restaurant was closed; warning was issued to construction workers and employees who were not following guidelines

House of Japan Polaris, Sancus Boulevard — social distancing

PJ’s Grill, East Frambes — face coverings

Friday, May 22

Penn Station, Sancus Boulevard — face coverings and social distancing

Wing Stop, Stelzer Road — face coverings

Buffalo Wings & Rings, East Broad Street — face coverings

Julep, North High Street — social distancing

Worthington Pizza Primo, North High Street — face coverings and social distancing

Saturday, May 23

Raising Cane’s, Polaris Parkway — face coverings

Little Ceaser’s Pizza, Harrisburg Pike — face coverings

Popeye’s, North Hamilton Road — face coverings

