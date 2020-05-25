Columbus Public Health issues 13 warning letters to restaurants over reopening guidelines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health issued 13 letters over three days to different restaurants who were not following Ohio’s reopening guidelines.
Of the 13 letters, eight included warning about face coverings.
The following establishments were issued warnings:
Thursday, May 21
- Whistle & Keg, North Front Street — self-service of beer (Ohio Investigative Unit was on scene for this warning)
- Ruckmoor, North High Street — social distancing
- Union Cafe, North High Street, social distancing — restaurant was closed; warning was issued to construction workers and employees who were not following guidelines
- House of Japan Polaris, Sancus Boulevard — social distancing
- PJ’s Grill, East Frambes — face coverings
Friday, May 22
- Penn Station, Sancus Boulevard — face coverings and social distancing
- Wing Stop, Stelzer Road — face coverings
- Buffalo Wings & Rings, East Broad Street — face coverings
- Julep, North High Street — social distancing
- Worthington Pizza Primo, North High Street — face coverings and social distancing
Saturday, May 23
- Raising Cane’s, Polaris Parkway — face coverings
- Little Ceaser’s Pizza, Harrisburg Pike — face coverings
- Popeye’s, North Hamilton Road — face coverings
Click here for more on the state's guidelines for restaurants.
