Columbus Public Health holds first free flu shot clinic, more to come

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio is seeing a new record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases, with the news coming just a few days after Gov. Mike DeWine warned of the increase in cases.

And now, flu season has also arrived.

Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said for that reason, it’s important that central Ohioans take advantage of the free flu clinics happening every Saturday in October.

The clinics are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbus Public Health on Parsons Avenue.

The clinics are drive-through and Roberts said getting the flu shot is an easy way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy.

“We want our kids to stay in school,” Roberts said. “We want some feeling of normalcy, sports activities and things like that. We have to keep these numbers down. We don’t want to have a stay-at-home order again—if that were to happen. I don’t know if he would make that decision. But we don’t want our hospitals to get overrun. If our hospitals get overrun, we are going to get in real big trouble.”

Roberts said residents don’t need insurance to get the flu shot – everyone qualifies.